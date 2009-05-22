Lazy Grey ‘Dont Cha Hear Me’ – official clip

by Mark Pollard on May 22, 2009 · 2 comments

in Hip hop videos

Brisbane’s Lazy Grey releases first video from album ‘The Soundtrack’ -out 26th June on Shogun.

1 nick sweepah June 11, 2009 at 3:57 pm

great track. cool video too.

2 Yerri May 10, 2010 at 5:47 pm

I love lazy grey. if yr family die in a terrorist attack/car bomb I will love you forever. Why does no1 my age love oz hip hop?

