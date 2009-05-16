5 recent Australian hip hop videos from the Shogun

I’ve decided I’ll make this website thing easier on myself, and instead of having to spend hours trawling through old interviews all the time (I love it but I get too perfectionist with it all), every now and then I’ll just wack some good stuff up like the 5 videos below. If you blog, if you’re on Facebook, share some of this stuff around.

Shogun Distribution is a distributor based out of Brisbane and have been working hard for years to put additional spine into the local scene.

1. Raph Boogie – Boogie Bump

Cool seeing some grown-man, family-happy representation in the scene. Raph’s been around for yonkers (Blaze – where is that dude? – has some crazy cassettes of Raph in his early teens). He’s also behind the sweet-as book, ‘Behind the Beat‘.

2. Delta – The Lines

Adelaide’s freestyle machine now into his second acclaimed album. Top bloke, always hungry and into trying new things. This clip features young Mojo from Dujeous (dig up their Spilt Milk 12″).

3. Terra Firma – Hold It Wide

I have to admit, as soon as I saw the clean whites in this clip, I had disgusting flashbacks to that late 90′s Puff Daddy and Mase era of crazy clean overalls… but their music couldn’t be further from that stuff. Also from Adelaide and very hard-working.

4. Low Budget – Tailor Made

I dig these guys. Their stuff is pretty accessible but they add a different angle to the local scene – and they’re crazy crate diggers.

5. Ciecmate and Newsense – They’re Watching

The weirdest thing about watching this is the fact that I think I’ve known Newsense since he was about 17 (is that right?). Now he’s, like, grown up and stuff. And probably has been for a long time – but I just haven’t seen him on YouTube that much. I had these guys’ album on repeat for half a week.

Photo courtesy Neato Coolville.

