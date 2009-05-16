5 recent Australian hip hop videos from the Shogun

by Mark Pollard on May 16, 2009 · 7 comments

in Hip hop videos

I’ve decided I’ll make this website thing easier on myself, and instead of having to spend hours trawling through old interviews all the time (I love it but I get too perfectionist with it all), every now and then I’ll just wack some good stuff up like the 5 videos below. If you blog, if you’re on Facebook, share some of this stuff around.

Shogun Distribution is a distributor based out of Brisbane and have been working hard for years to put additional spine into the local scene.

1. Raph Boogie – Boogie Bump
Cool seeing some grown-man, family-happy representation in the scene. Raph’s been around for yonkers (Blaze – where is that dude? – has some crazy cassettes of Raph in his early teens). He’s also behind the sweet-as book, ‘Behind the Beat‘.

2. Delta – The Lines
Adelaide’s freestyle machine now into his second acclaimed album. Top bloke, always hungry and into trying new things. This clip features young Mojo from Dujeous (dig up their Spilt Milk 12″).

3. Terra Firma – Hold It Wide
I have to admit, as soon as I saw the clean whites in this clip, I had disgusting flashbacks to that late 90′s Puff Daddy and Mase era of crazy clean overalls… but their music couldn’t be further from that stuff. Also from Adelaide and very hard-working.

4. Low Budget – Tailor Made
I dig these guys. Their stuff is pretty accessible but they add a different angle to the local scene – and they’re crazy crate diggers.

5. Ciecmate and Newsense – They’re Watching
The weirdest thing about watching this is the fact that I think I’ve known Newsense since he was about 17 (is that right?). Now he’s, like, grown up and stuff. And probably has been for a long time – but I just haven’t seen him on YouTube that much. I had these guys’ album on repeat for half a week.

Photo courtesy Neato Coolville.

1 -Mat- May 19, 2009 at 2:15 pm

More goodness from Shogun!

2 tom June 10, 2009 at 3:39 pm

Love the stuff Ciecmate and Newsense are doing!
Deltas new album is SICK aqnd i would of expected nothing less from him, i had to replay that first track over and over and over again!!!

3 kittymagic August 9, 2009 at 12:54 pm

omfg i luv low budget man!!!!

4 Jim Jones August 26, 2009 at 9:17 am

It’s funny because the videos looked like they were made with a shoe string budget.

5 jizzmopper January 9, 2010 at 11:48 am

terra firma have the energy and flows.

6 Newsense May 20, 2010 at 2:33 pm

Since 16, my friend. Glad you liked the clip and album!

7 Rodney October 3, 2011 at 10:29 pm

Thanks to everyone for there kronic wisdom and hard work to make this music happen 2af

