16 good Twitter-ers from the Australian hip hop scene

Hip hop heads are finally finding their way onto Twitter. I watched it happen on Friendster then MySpace – hip hoppers seems to be in that gang of people that hits new social networks just after the technology and marketing community.

But, to be honest, a lot of the hip hop types on Twitter suck at it. They just spam links out into the ether, broadcast stuff (egos with megaphones): “check my mp3 out”, “just uploaded a photo to my MySpace page”, “buy my album”.

Twitter comes into its own when people actually have conversations… 140 characters at a time.

I’m running 2 Twitter accounts (@markpollard and @stealthmagazine) – they have different angles. If you add me, drop me a line. I’ve stopped following a lot of people back from @stealthmagazine because of the hip hop spammers and egos. But I thought it would be worth calling out some of the Aussies in the scene who are doing it well.

If I missed you, add your link below.

1. Rival @rivalizm (22 followers)

Sydney (now) beatboxer, event promoter and computer freak.

2. 13th Son @13thSon (83 followers)

Super smart MC from Sydney.

3. Urthboy @urthboy (487 followers)

One of the driving forces behind Elefant Traks and a renowned MC.

4. Obese Records @obeserecords (444 followers)

Definitive Melbourne hip hop label powerhouse.

5. BDeps @JayBdeps (4 followers)

Adelaide MC brand new to Twitter. Show him some love!

6. Spit Syndicate @spitsyndicate (218 followers)

Sydney crew that you’ll be hearing much more about in the future methinks.

7. A-Love @ALovebeats (35 followers)

Melbourne MC.

8. Denorthwode @denorthwode (79 followers)

Producer, MC, DJ connected to Crookneck Studio, Mnemonic Ascent and more.

9. Chasm @CHASM1 (123 followers)

Sweet-as producer claimed by Sydney.

10. Sandro @sandrothesandro (87 followers)

Sydney producer with mad crates and pockets full of knowledge.

11. Dopus dopusroshambo (58 followers)

Producer and music equipment wizz from Canberra.

12. Brad Strut @BradStrutLC (122 followers)

Melbourne/UK fire-spitting MC.

13. Nick Sweepah @nick_sweepah (60 followers)

Melbournian MC.

14. Social Change @SocialChangeRap (501 followers)

Adelaide crew on the fast track to goodness.

15. Ironlak @Ironlak (320 followers)

Australia’s first aerosoul art paint company – Brisbane.

16. MPhazes @Mphazes (994 followers)

Gold Coast producer acclaimed around the world.

Now, if you’re new to Twitter, you may get something out of this little presentation. Enjoy!

Photo courtesy Ilse.

If you enjoyed the read, drop a comment below. We’re on Twitter too: @stealthmagazine.